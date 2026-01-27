Dalwai defends Rahul Gandhi; dismisses BJP switch speculation around Shakeel Ahmad

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Tuesday condemned any threat or attack on individuals for expressing political views, while strongly disagreeing with former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad’s remarks against senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to Shakeel Ahmad’s reported fear of an attack on his residence following his critical statements against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Dalwai said that resorting to intimidation or violence is unacceptable in a democracy.

“Attacking someone in this way is wrong,” he told IANS, emphasising that political disagreement should be addressed through dialogue and debate.

However, Dalwai took strong exception to the language used by Shakeel Ahmad against the Congress leadership. “You can discuss Rahul Gandhi’s politics. You can even meet him and talk to him. But to say that Rahul Gandhi is a coward is incorrect,” Dalwai told IANS.

He asserted that LoP Gandhi has consistently taken on the BJP head-on. “If there is anyone standing chest-out against the BJP, it is Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Addressing speculation that Shakeel Ahmad could be considering a move to the BJP, Dalwai dismissed such claims outright. “No, he will definitely not join the BJP,” he said. “I know him well — he is a deeply secular and passionate individual. I don’t believe he would join the BJP.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad has claimed that his life is under threat, days after he publicly described Rahul Gandhi as a “darpok (coward)" and an “insecure” politician.

Ahmad, a three-time MLA and two-term MP from Bihar, had quit the Congress following the Bihar Assembly elections last year.

He alleged that he had been “secretly informed” by his former party colleagues that the Congress high command had allegedly issued directions to “carry out an attack” at his residences in Patna and Madhubani under the guise of protests and effigy burning.

The remarks come amid ongoing internal churn within the Congress, with dissenting voices and public criticism drawing attention ahead of key political developments. Party leaders have reiterated the need for internal discussions to remain respectful while maintaining unity against the BJP at the national level.

