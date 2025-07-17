‘Dalit youth kidnapped after being stripped naked’: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, July 17 (IANS) A disturbing incident surfaced in Rajasthan's Alwar district, where a Dalit youth was reportedly kidnapped, stripped naked, and filmed, with the video later sent to his family.

The shocking crime has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the state’s law and order situation under the Bhajan Lal Sharma government.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition and Alwar MLA Tika Ram Jully have strongly condemned the incident, calling it a grim reflection of the current administration's failure.

Addressing the media, an emotional Ashok Gehlot said, “I am deeply saddened today. I have never seen such a horrifying video in my life. A Dalit youth was kidnapped, stripped completely, taken from Alwar to Bundi, and a video of him was sent to his family. It is so terrifying that one cannot bear to watch it.”

Gehlot added, “This incident shows the deteriorating state of law and order. If such crimes can happen within just one and a half years of governance, what lies ahead in the next five years? It is not just a law and order issue, but a matter of humanity and public concern. The government must act immediately.”

Leader of Opposition Jully also slammed the state government, stating, “The law and order in Rajasthan has collapsed. This incident is not isolated — in another case from Alwar, a youth died in police custody under suspicious circumstances, which is equally alarming.”

Jully called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was recently in Jaipur, to take note of the incident and seek answers from Chief Minister Sharma. “Such incidents are becoming routine across districts. This is clear evidence of the failure of governance,” he said. Both leaders have demanded strict and immediate action from the government to ensure justice and restore public confidence in law enforcement.

--IANS

arc/dan