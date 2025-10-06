Dalit man lynched to death in Raebareli; family demands death penalty

Raebareli, Oct 6 (IANS) A Dalit man was brutally lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli after being mistaken for a thief, sparking outrage and political uproar across the state. Police have arrested five people in connection with the incident so far.

The victim, identified as Hariom, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks and belts by a group of locals.

According to his family, he was on his way to his in-laws' house in Dandepur Jamunapur when a mob surrounded him and began thrashing him, suspecting him to be a drone thief.

Raebareli ASP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

"In the Unchahar police station area, a case has been filed immediately, and five people have been sent to jail in connection with the case of a man being beaten to death by some people who mistook him for a thief. The remaining accused will soon be identified and arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend them," he said.

Sinha also informed that three police officials, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for negligence.

Hariom's wife, Pinki, demanded justice for her husband's killing. The couple has a four-year-old daughter.

"They caught him and beat him to death. The accused should be punished in the same way my husband was killed. I want justice from the government," she told IANS.

Hariom's father also demanded the death penalty for the accused and called for bulldozer action.

"My son was murdered. We received the information on October 2. We demand that the killers be given the death penalty and their houses be demolished with bulldozers," he said.

The incident has triggered a sharp political reaction, with Opposition parties accusing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of failing to ensure the safety of Dalits and marginalised communities.

The government, however, has assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, speaking to IANS, said, "This is a very tragic incident, and I strongly condemn it. Strictest action will be taken against all those found guilty. If any responsible police officers are found negligent, strict action will be taken against them as well."

