Cyclonic system to cross Odisha-Andhra coast by Oct 3, orange alert issued

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (IANS) A cyclonic system currently lies over Odisha and the adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast in the west-central Bay of Bengal, said Sanjeev Dwivedi, Scientist-D at IMD Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday. Under its influence, another cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the north Andaman Sea on September 30.

This development may lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal on October 1.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjeev Dwivedi said, “The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around October 2. It is likely to cross the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 3. Rainfall activity is expected to continue over the next four days.”

For September 30, heavy rainfall (Yellow Alert) has been forecast at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely in the coastal, adjoining, and northern districts, including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur.

Rainfall intensity is expected to increase in the coming days, with heavy showers (Yellow Alert) likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal, accompanied by wind speeds reaching 40–50 kmph in warning districts.

An Orange Warning for very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) has been issued for one or two places in Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Kandhamal. Additionally, 12 districts—including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Cuttack—may experience heavy rainfall (Yellow Alert).

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely across most parts of Odisha, while coastal and warning districts may experience wind speeds up to 50 kmph.

Odisha remains one of the most cyclone-prone states in India. In 1999, the state witnessed one of the deadliest cyclonic disasters in recorded history the Super Cyclone, also known as the 1999 Odisha Cyclone. Originating around 550 km east of the Andaman Islands, it struck Odisha with wind speeds reaching approximately 300 kmph, devastating 14 coastal districts, 28 towns, and major cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Nearly 10,000 people lost their lives, and over 13 million were affected.

