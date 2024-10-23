Cyclonic Storm Dana is positioned over the East-Central Bay of Bengal: IMD Scientist Habibur Rahman Biswas on Cyclone Dana

Kolkata: With Cyclone Dana approaching West Bengal, the state government has made extensive arrangements to mitigate its effects.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Bengal from October 24 to 25 in isolated areas of South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, and Bankura districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Habibur Rahman Biswas said, "Cyclonic Storm Dana is positioned over the East-Central Bay of Bengal and moved northwestwards as of 11:30 hrs IST on October 23."

He further added that the central location of the cyclone is approximately 570 km from Sagar Island (West Bengal), 490 km from Paradip (Odisha), and 520 km from Dhamara (Odisha). "Cyclone Dana is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the early morning of October 24."

On October 22, the West Bengal School Education Department issued a notice stating that schools and academic institutions will remain closed in various parts of the state following IMD's cyclone warning.

According to the notice, academic activities in eight districts--South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata--will be suspended from October 23 to 26.

In preparation for Cyclone Dana, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose announced that teams have been deployed at 85 stations across the state. He specified that 11 teams will be stationed in South Kolkata, eight in North Kolkata, 12 in South 24 Parganas, 24 in North 24 Parganas, six in Howrah, four in West Medinipur, and five in East Medinipur.

"A meeting was held regarding the cyclone, and officials were present. We will deploy teams at 85 stations. Along with this, there will be a monitoring system in the control room," he said.

The storm is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 24.

—ANI