Cyclone ‘Montha’: Schools in 8 Odisha districts to remain closed for 3 days

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (IANS) The Odisha Government’s School and Mass Education Department on Monday announced the closure of all schools in eight southern districts from October 28 to 30, in view of the impending Cyclone ‘Montha’ and the heavy rainfall expected under its influence.

In an official letter issued by N. Thirumala Naik, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, School and Mass Education Department, all government, government-aided, and private schools in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur are to remain closed for three days from October 28 to 30 as a precautionary measure.

However, the letter also states that district administrations may deploy teachers and staff for cyclone management and relief operations, wherever necessary. The department also instructed that the District Education Officers (DEOs) will act as Nodal Officers and coordinate with district administrations for all cyclone-related measures.

Similarly, leaves of all the employees under the department in the said areas have been cancelled until further notice. The school buildings may be used by the district administration as shelters, if required.

As per the letter issued by the department, the DEOs have been directed to stay in touch with the state-level directors as and when required for immediate decision-making and coordination. The department asked the field-level officials to ensure that the electric power supply in classrooms and other school buildings must be switched off as a safety measure.

After the cyclone passes, school authorities must ensure restoration and proper management of equipment and assets. In case of any damage to school property, headmasters are instructed to assess and report it to the DEO. The DEOs must, in turn, report the extent of loss to the District Collector and relevant departmental directors.

The SME department also instructed that the rice used under the PM POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal) scheme for children may be used for relief operations, if necessary. The Special Relief Commissioner’s office will reimburse such usage later.

It further added that all directorates under the department must operate 24-hour control rooms and maintain close contact with DEOs. The School and Mass Education Department will also run a 24-hour control room at the state level.

The department has urged all officials and field functionaries to remain alert and prepared at the district level to ensure effective implementation of safety and relief measures during and after the cyclone.

