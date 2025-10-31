Cyclone Montha impact: Andhra CM asks officials to protect water-logged crops

Amaravati, Oct 31 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed the officials to focus on the protection of submerged crops as part of relief measures in the areas affected by cyclone Montha.

He said submerged agricultural fields should be identified through satellite images, and measures should be initiated to drain out the water on a war footing.

During a teleconference with officials on Friday, the Chief Minister said officials should focus on improving the drainage system to protect the submerged standing crops.

He said people’s representatives also should visit fields to monitor the situation and to protect the crops. Naidu said the advice of scientists should be taken to protect the crops.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 60 per cent of agricultural fields in the Bapatla region were still under water and that they were making efforts to drain out water.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to submit a preliminary report on crop loss to the central government to invite a central team to assess crop loss.

CM Naidu said he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explain the damage caused by the cyclone.

The Chief Minister enquired with the officials about the flood flow in the Krishna River.

He issued directions to felicitate those officials who excelled in the Montha cyclone relief works. A felicitation programme should be organised on Saturday to felicitate a hundred such officials.

Meanwhile, at another review meeting with Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials, the Chief Minister directed them to speed up Amaravati development works and complete them as per the target. He enquired with the officials about the progress of development works and asked them to give top priority to maintain quality in works.

He said that the works should be sped up by deploying the necessary machinery and men by the concerned construction companies.

The Chief Minister said that registration of returnable plots allotted to farmers who gave land to Amaravati should be completed immediately. The officials said that registrations of returnable plots were pending for 2,471 farmers due to technical issues.

The Chief Minister said that he will meet the farmers of the capital region soon. He said priority should be given to greenery, and there should not be any compromise in beautification and gardening. He said that iconic structures and high-rise towers are essential to give a world-class look to Amaravati city.

