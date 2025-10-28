Cyclone Montha: Chennai sets up relief centres, medical camps; field teams on high alert

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) As the northeast monsoon intensifies across Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has stepped up its preparedness to prevent rain-related hardships and disease outbreaks in the city.

The civic body has established 215 relief centres across Chennai so far to provide immediate support to residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Each relief centre has been equipped with essential amenities such as food, sanitation, and clean drinking water facilities.

A network of 106 central kitchens has been set up to ensure an uninterrupted meal supply. Over four lakh residents from vulnerable areas were provided three meals a day during this period, underscoring the scale of the civic response.

To curb the spread of seasonal and waterborne infections during the monsoon, the corporation conducted 574 special medical camps, including 408 general health camps and 116 mobile camps, reaching out to 24,146 beneficiaries. These camps focused on fever screening, vector control awareness, and early medical intervention for monsoon-related illnesses.

On the infrastructure front, the GCC has readied over 2,000 motor pumps of varying capacities to drain rainwater from inundated zones. To handle emergencies caused by strong winds and falling trees, 457 trained tree surgeons have been deployed.

The civic body is also maintaining 22 key road tunnels round-the-clock to prevent water stagnation and ensure smooth traffic flow during heavy rain. A total of 22,000 personnel, including engineers, sanitary workers, and field staff, have been mobilised for flood-prevention and relief operations. Additionally, 2,149 field workers from the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) are on standby to address drainage blockages and sewage overflows.

The GCC has urged residents to promptly report rain-related damages, flooding, or emergencies through the toll-free helpline 1913.

Officials said complaints received via social media platforms are also being actively monitored and acted upon.

With the city bracing for more showers in the coming days, the civic administration’s coordinated measures -- combining relief operations, public health initiatives, and infrastructure readiness -- aim to minimise disruption and safeguard citizens during the monsoon season.

--IANS

aal/dpb