Cyber frauds: HM Amit Shah to unveil new CBI Unit, National dashboard tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver the keynote address at the National Conference on Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds and Dismantling the Ecosystem in New Delhi on February 10. ​

​The two-day event organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation in partnership with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs will take place at Bharat Mandapam from February 10 to 11. ​

During the inaugural session, Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct an investiture ceremony for CBI officers, a press release issued on Monday said. ​

He will also inaugurate the newly established Cybercrime Branch of the CBI and launch the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Dashboard developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre. These steps represent a strengthened institutional response to the growing threat of digital crimes. ​

The conference is being held against the backdrop of India's rapid digital advancement under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Widespread adoption of digital banking governance and communication tools has brought convenience to millions, but has also opened the door for organised cybercriminal networks to exploit weaknesses. ​

Financial losses from cyber fraud are projected to reach alarming levels, with scams involving phishing, fake investment mule accounts, and digital arrest tactics causing widespread damage. The gathering aims to create a common understanding of the scale, current trends and changing patterns of cyber-enabled fraud across the country. ​

Discussions will centre on the three main components of the fraud ecosystem. The financial aspect covers mule accounts and money laundering channels. The telecom aspect addresses misuse of SIM cards, eSIMs, and related infrastructure. The human aspect highlights cyber slavery and the trafficking of individuals into overseas scam operations.​

Participants will focus on building stronger prevention measures, advanced investigation techniques, and the wider use of technology, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, for efficient probes despite resource constraints. ​

Emphasis will be placed on better inter-agency cooperation, public-private partnerships, quicker fraud reporting, real-time tracking of funds, preservation of digital evidence and improved support systems for victims. ​

The conference brings together senior representatives from central and state law enforcement agencies, the Department of Telecommunications, the Department of Financial Services, the Reserve Bank of India, public and private banks, cooperative institutions, fintech companies, payment platforms, telecom operators, social media and cloud service providers, cybersecurity experts, and international counterparts. ​

This broad collaboration reflects a comprehensive whole-of-ecosystem strategy to counter cyber threats. Through these efforts, the government intends to disrupt criminal syndicates, protect citizens and strengthen confidence in India's expanding digital framework. ​

