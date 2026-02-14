Cyber angle deepens in Kerala teen's death as probe focuses on 'Black Venom' account

Kochi Feb 14 (IANS) Shocking cyber trail details have surfaced in the death of 16-year-old Aditya in Chottanikkara, with investigators widening their probe to examine the role of a shadowy Instagram account allegedly targeting minors.

Aditya left home on January 27 stating she was going to school but was later found dead in a quarry near her residence.

In a purported suicide note, she is believed to have referred to emotional distress linked to the reported death of a Korean friend.

However, investigators now say the case may extend beyond a personal tragedy, as they examine the possible influence of covert online networks.

At the centre of the probe is an Instagram account named 'Black Venom', which Aditya had been following.

Police sources said the account featured posts connected to Korean music bands and imagery that appeared designed to tap into teenagers' intense fascination with Korean pop culture.

The account reportedly had over 30 followers earlier, but those followers vanished after the girl's death, raising suspicions of coordinated activity.

Cyber forensic findings have added a troubling dimension to the investigation.

Police have found that students were bringing mobile phones to school in violation of norms and operating multiple Instagram accounts from a single device.

In one instance, eight Instagram accounts were discovered logged in on a phone sent for forensic examination.

Login details have since been secured, and many of the accounts were created under fake names, making traceability difficult.

Investigators suspect that minors may have been communicating through anonymous accounts in closed groups, possibly engaging in coded exchanges.

Authorities are probing whether organised cyber groups are psychologically influencing teenagers by circulating misleading or emotionally provocative content.

Tracking such accounts remains a significant challenge, officials said, as many operate through foreign servers or private modes.

Aditya, the only daughter of Mahesh has become the face of a growing debate over the hidden dangers of social media and the urgent need for closer monitoring of teenagers' digital ecosystems.

