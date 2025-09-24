CWC passes strong resolutions against NDA govt at Patna meet

Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee (CWC) held a crucial meeting on Wednesday at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, passing a series of hard-hitting resolutions targeting both the NDA government in Bihar and the Modi government at the Centre.

The meeting of the extended CWC came at a politically charged time, with Bihar preparing for Assembly elections.

The party framed the session as a call to free the state from NDA misgovernance and to defend democratic institutions across the country.

The resolution accused the BJP and RSS of carrying out ruthless attacks on the Constitution and the Republic, alleging that the fundamental democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice are being dismantled brick by brick.

The CWC charged the NDA government on several key issues and alleged that reservations are being undermined through privatisation, recruitment denials, and technical disqualifications.

“Parliament has been weakened and constitutional posts disrespected. The Election Commission has been turned into a subservient mouthpiece of the government, while CBI and ED are being used as blunt instruments of political vendetta,” the resolution said.

The CWC painted a grim economic picture, accusing the government of manipulating statistics to hide historic unemployment and a collapse of MSMEs, the backbone of the Indian economy.

The resolution highlighted over 80 major exam paper leaks since 2014, jeopardising the future of youths.

“Rising prices of essential commodities and policies favouring a few crony capitalists while farmers, labourers, and the middle class suffer. GST practices that allegedly violate federal principles and deprive states of their fair share of revenue,” the resolution added.

The committee expressed deep sorrow over recent floods, droughts, and natural calamities in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, warning that these disasters demand a rethink of India’s development model.

The CWC voiced alarm over what it called the collapse of India’s strategic autonomy, claiming the Modi government is oscillating between appeasing America and leaning towards China.

The resolution warned that Chinese imports have doubled in five years, making India dangerously dependent on China in key sectors like agriculture, automobiles, electronics, defence, and renewable energy.

“Instability in neighbouring countries—Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Myanmar—has weakened India’s regional influence. Trade tensions with the United States, including changes to H1B visa rules, have hurt Indian professionals,” the resolution stated.

India’s silence on global humanitarian crises such as the Gaza massacre represents a moral collapse of foreign policy, as per the resolution.

Amid the criticism, the CWC commended the Telangana government for becoming the first state to reserve 42 per cent of local body seats for OBCs.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has alleged large-scale vote rigging and manipulation of voter lists in Bihar, accusing the BJP of attempting to create a fake majority and calling for the dismissal of the state’s NDA government to ensure free and fair elections.

In a strongly worded resolution passed at its Patna meeting, the CWC said that widespread irregularities in voter lists have shaken public trust in democracy and congratulated Rahul Gandhi for courageously exposing the alleged conspiracy.

“A government based on stolen mandates and manipulated voter lists has no moral or political legitimacy. This is not a battle for power, but for the preservation of the Constitution, economy, democracy, social justice, and national unity,” the resolution stated.

The committee accused the ruling party of running a vote-for-notes scam to buy votes and misuse government machinery—including police, administration, health, education, and transport departments—for electoral gain.

It demanded that the Election Commission register cases against those responsible and take strict action against officials involved in voter-list tampering.

The resolution also endorsed Rahul Gandhi’s call for a right to recall, describing it as a mechanism to ensure accountability and transparency in the electoral process, not as a means to create public discord.

Reaffirming its commitment to the Constitution, the CWC pledged to reclaim the Republic, restore justice and equality, and end the corrupt and autocratic rule, declaring that the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will decide the future of the NDA government.

The resolution concluded with a call to action, asserting that India needs stability, foresight, and participatory governance, and pledging that Congress will fight to protect the Constitution, social justice, and economic equality.

