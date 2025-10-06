Cuttack violence: Police enforce curfew in sensitive areas

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (IANS) In the wake of fresh violence in Cuttack during a bike rally organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday evening (October 5) over the attack on a Durga Puja immersion procession, the authorities imposed a curfew in several sensitive areas of the city for the next 36 hours, said officials on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Cuttack on Sunday, Commissioner of Police S. Dev Datta Singh said, "The situation has been brought under control. A curfew has been imposed in the violence-affected area and other vulnerable areas for the next 36 hours. Any person found participating in riots will be dealt with strictly. Strict action will also be taken against those involved in today’s violence."

The Commissioner of Police also informed that the curfew will remain in force in Dargha Bazar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Puri Ghat, Lalbag, Bidanasi, Markatnagar, CDA-Phase II, Malgodown, Badambadi, Jagatpur, 42 Mouza and Sadar Police station area for the next 36 hours.

He, however, clarified that medical and other essential services, government offices, schools, and market areas where milk and basic groceries will be available have been exempted from the curfew.

Singh said that four persons had been injured in the violent incident perpetrated by some individuals during the Durga Idol immersion at Dargha Bazar late Friday night.

He noted that six accused persons identified through CCTV footage analysis were arrested on Saturday and presented in court. Singh also rubbished a rumour doing the rounds on social media platforms regarding the death of one of the four victims injured during the violence on Friday night. He also warned action against the persons spreading such rumours on social media.

The commiserate police informed that in the course of the clash, four individuals sustained injuries. Of these, three (Pintu Mahar, Mukesh Mahar and Subhashree Jena) have been discharged following treatment on October 4. The fourth person (Sankar Biswal) remains under medical care and is currently stable, talking and not in any danger. No fatalities have occurred in connection with this incident.

“Protesting the incident that occurred on Friday night, the VHP had proposed to organise a bike rally. However, the Commissionerate police did not grant permission, anticipating potential disturbances. Ignoring police instructions, the protesters attempted to enter sensitive areas where communal peace could have been disrupted. The police stopped and warned them, after which the protesters pelted stones at the officers, injuring 25 personnel, including eight seriously. The police later dispersed the crowd using baton charges and rubber bullets,” said the police commissioner.

The Home Department had earlier also suspended Internet services in Cuttack city and surrounding areas for 24 hours on Sunday. Meanwhile, the VHP has called for a 12-hour bandh on Monday protesting against the violent incident that took place at Dargha Bazar area of the city on Friday night.

