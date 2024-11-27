Custom officials intercept passenger at IGI recover 117.00 grams of gold

New Delhi: A passenger travelling from Saudi Arabia's Riyadh to New Delhi was intercepted on Wednesday by customs officials based on intelligence input at the national capital's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said on Thursday.

According to Customs officials, the airport security noticed suspicious images during the X-ray of the baggage. The further examination of the baggage led to the recovery of a silver-coloured gold bar, weighing 117.00 grams, which was concealed in a cream box, officials added.

"On the basis of intelligence, one pax (passenger), travelling from Riyadh to Delhi by flight dated 26.11.2024 was intercepted by Customs at IGI Airport at the exit of the green channel and during x-ray of baggage, some suspicious images were noticed. Further examination of baggage resulted in the recovery of one silver colour bar believed to be gold totally weighing 117.00 grams concealed inside a cream box," Delhi Customs (Airport & General) posted on X.

Earlier, two weeks ago, the customs officers at IGI Airport in New Delhi booked a case against one Indian passenger who arrived at Terminal-3 on November 9 in connection with the smuggling of a narcotic substance suspected to be 'Heroin'. The accused was travelling from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur, Delhi Customs (Airport & General) said.

7.321 kg of suspected white heroin worth Rs 29.28 crore approximately has been seized and the Indian passenger has been booked. He was intercepted after he had crossed the green channel and was approaching towards the exit gate of the international arrival hall, said officials.

During the search, a white-coloured narcotics substance packed in seven green-coloured polythene packets was recovered from the trolley bag of the pax, said officials.

The said passenger had violated various provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Accordingly, the pax was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, on Sunday at 8 pm, said officials. (ANI)