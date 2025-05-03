Custom Hiring Scheme turns lifeline for small farmers in Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), May 3 (IANS) The Custom Hiring Scheme, launched under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) by the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is transforming rural agriculture and empowering small farmers across India. In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, the scheme has become a game-changer by not only increasing productivity but also opening avenues for self-employment and income generation.

Under this initiative, farmers are being provided with access to modern agricultural machinery. These machines can be used on their own farms or rented out to others, helping them earn additional income. The government is offering up to 40 per cent subsidy on machinery purchases and interest rebates of up to 3 per cent, significantly easing the financial burden on small and marginal farmers.

Designed to promote mechanised farming and create job opportunities for rural youth, the scheme is open to unemployed farmers aged 18 to 40 years who have passed Class 12.

According to R.K. Pyasi, Assistant Agricultural Engineer in Shahdol, applications are accepted online through the Agriculture Directorate's portal, and beneficiaries are selected through a lottery system. Once selected, candidates undergo five-day training in Bhopal or Budhni, focusing on the usage and maintenance of farm machinery.

"After training, farmers purchase the equipment and, following physical verification, receive the subsidy. Key equipment includes tractors, cultivators, rotavators, ploughs, and threshers, while optional tools like happy seeders, super seeders, paddy transplanters, reapers, and harvesters can also be purchased,” said Pyasi.

He added that 52 Custom Hiring Centres have been established in Shahdol so far, and applications are invited annually from villages that do not yet have such centres.

The aim is to ensure community-wide benefits, enabling farmers not only to use machinery for their own fields but also to support others in their village, thereby boosting collective agricultural output. Rental income can also help farmers repay loans and expand their agribusiness.

Seema Baiga, a beneficiary from Nargi village, shared her experience: "I learned about the scheme through radio. I applied online via MP Online and was selected through the lottery. After receiving training, I purchased a tractor, cultivator, and plough, and received a subsidy of Rs 6.86 lakh. These machines have improved my productivity and increased my income through rentals.”

Similarly, Neeraj Singh Parmar from Dulhara village said: "I got the information from a news report and applied. After training, I purchased the equipment and am eligible for a subsidy of Rs 8 lakh. Earlier, farming was very difficult without machinery, but now all my work gets done on time, and renting out the equipment brings in extra income."

Both farmers expressed their gratitude to PM Modi-led government for introducing a scheme that has transformed their livelihoods and strengthened the backbone of rural India.

