Custodial death case: CBI finds man innocent, mother demands action

Madurai, Feb 5 (IANS) The mother of B. Ajith Kumar, a temporary temple security guard who died following alleged custodial torture last year, has demanded the immediate arrest of the woman whose theft complaint led to his detention, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded that her son was innocent.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, B. Malathy said the family had finally received some measure of justice after the CBI informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that Ajith Kumar had not stolen any jewellery.

However, she insisted that those responsible for falsely implicating him must also be held accountable.

"That woman... Nikitha, should be arrested first. We need to know who told her to file such a complaint and why she gave a false report. My son was innocent, yet he died like a criminal. Those five policemen should never come out of jail,” Malathy said, breaking down during the press meet.

The case dates back to June 27, 2025, when Nikitha, a resident of Thirumangalam, visited the Madapuram temple with her elderly mother. She allegedly asked Ajith Kumar to help park her vehicle.

Later that day, she lodged a complaint at the Thirubuvanam police station claiming that 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery were missing from a bag inside her car.

Ajith was subsequently picked up for questioning. He later died, with the family alleging brutal custodial torture. Malathy claimed her son was treated “like a terrorist,” alleging he was hung from a tree, beaten and tortured, and even denied water.

“They used chilli powder and tortured him mercilessly. Is there any law that allows this?” she asked.

The family’s counsel said Justice Srimathi has directed the CBI to submit a detailed status report by February 17.

The agency has reportedly prepared a 90-page chargesheet confirming Ajith’s innocence and examining the role of police officials and the complainant.

The counsel further alleged that the theft complaint was a “pre-planned fabrication” meant to extort jewellery.

Four other youths -- Naveen Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Arun and Vinoth -- were also allegedly detained and assaulted. One suffered a ruptured eardrum, while another lost his livelihood due to stigma.

Six police personnel, including a driver, are currently facing legal proceedings.

The family has urged the government to provide employment to Ajith’s brother and safer rehabilitation support.

