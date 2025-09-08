Custodial assault cases rock Kerala Police, multiple allegations surface

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (IANS) The Kerala Police has come under mounting criticism after a series of custodial assault cases resurfaced, sparking widespread protests and raising fresh questions about accountability in the force.

On Monday, Youth Congress workers staged demonstrations across the state to condemn what they described as the inhuman treatment of those taken into custody.

The protests intensified after visuals emerged of Thrissur Congress leader Sujith being brutally assaulted by a five-member police team in 2023.

Four officers involved in that incident have since been suspended.

In another case, Kadavanthra Circle Inspector P.V. Ratheesh was, on Monday, served a show-cause notice in connection with the controversial Peechi police station assault of May 24, 2023.

At the time, Ratheesh was serving as a Sub-Inspector.

The case involves the alleged beating of Lalise Hotel manager K.P. Ouseph and his son following a false complaint lodged by a customer.

Ouseph claimed he was dragged, slapped, and nearly attacked with a flask, while his son was locked up when he intervened.

An inquiry by Additional SP Sashidharan had earlier found Ratheesh guilty of misconduct, but the report was shelved without action.

The latest notice, issued by South Zone IG Shyamsundar, directs Ratheesh to respond within 15 days.

Officials say disciplinary proceedings will follow once his explanation is examined, reviving hopes of justice in the long-delayed case.

Meanwhile, the Adoor police face separate allegations after DYFI Adoor Town area secretary Hashim Mohammed accused them of custodial assault and framing him in a false case dating back to March 2020.

Hashim claimed both he and his brother were brutally beaten and described the incident as cruel torture.

Despite filing multiple complaints, he says no action has been taken.

The police, however, denied the charges, arguing that Hashim himself is an accused in several cases.

With multiple cases now drawing public attention, pressure is mounting on the state police leadership to act decisively against custodial excesses and restore public trust.

