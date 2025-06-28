Curbing drug menace is not rocket science: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru, June 28 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday that curbing the drug menace is not rocket science and asked the police officers to put in focused efforts.

He also conducted a progress review and then addressed the officers. On the issue of drug control, he said that the Chief Minister has issued strict directions.

“Curbing the drug menace is not rocket science. The department has sufficient strength. Investigating officers must involve themselves deeply in drug-related cases. In any case, the prime accused must never be spared,” he said while addressing officers on the second day of the senior police officers’ annual review meeting held at the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP).

“Different districts face different kinds of problems. Officers must work on the ground. Issues such as hate crimes and communal clashes may arise. Festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram come with their own challenges. If officers don’t observe these challenges firsthand, what is the point?” he questioned.

Referring to crimes against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and children, he noted that the conviction rate remains low.

Investigating officers must consult public prosecutors and take necessary guidance. “Some officers are not following this, and this is one of the reasons why accused persons are escaping the law,” he warned.

“To prevent atrocities against SC and ST communities, 33 DCRE (District Crime Record and Enforcement) police stations have been set up across the state. These must be made effective,” he said.

Parameshwara added that if the “Police at Your Doorstep” initiative is successfully implemented, the Karnataka Police Department will earn national recognition.

“When police visit homes, they understand the issues in their respective station jurisdictions. This also helps in preventing crimes,” he said.

Parameshwara stressed that many key issues of the Police Department must be discussed. Expert consultations should be held regarding various problems, and appropriate suggestions should be sought to aid investigations. The structure of the annual review meeting should be redesigned with this aim in mind.

District-level progress reviews are already being conducted at the Range level. At the annual conference, it is enough to present state-level data, he added.

“New technologies must be adopted. Karnataka Police should set an example for the rest of the country,” Parameshwara stated.

He further added that the police must work more effectively, in line with the expectations of the government and the public.

“When citizens come to the station, their complaints should be accepted without making them run around repeatedly. Police must respond in a people-friendly manner,” he said.

He further stated that officers and personnel of the police department must be provided with advanced technological training. Senior officers must think seriously and act accordingly.

--IANS

mka/dan