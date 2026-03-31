Culture & spiritual treasures of J&K will shape brighter future for all: L-G Sinha

Jammu, March 31 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that the culture and spiritual treasures of the Union Territory will play a vital role in shaping a brighter future for all.

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Speaking at the inaugural function of 'Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Festival' here, L-G Sinha said: "Jammu's soil brims with rich traditions. Dogri songs weaving life's values, crafts embedding experiences, art infused with devotion are our vibrant legacies breathing new life."

"Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Festival" was organised by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust in Jammu.

Anant Shri Vibhushit Junapeethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujyapad Shri Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj also graced the occasion.

The L-G said that Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Festival aims to "preserve rich heritage, recommits to folk arts, spiritual foundations, traditions and strengthens our identity".

"I am confident traditional performances will enliven the atmosphere with colour and melody, cultural displays will carry our priceless legacy to all, and farmer awareness programmes will honour the hands nourishing this Union Territory's soul," he added.

He said that emerging India's duty is to empower our knowledge economy and to propagate innovations, cultural values, and philosophical ideas globally.

L-G Sinha noted that in this defining moment as global strife fractures societies and humanity quests for peace, India stands tall to illuminate a new path for the world.

"We are heirs to a civilisation that lit lamps of knowledge, culture, and spirituality across continents millennia ago."

The L-G said that the world awaits fresh ideas, and youth inherit the tradition birthing transformative thought.

He called upon the youth to return to their roots, cultivate new ideas and innovation and use cultural heritage as a potent tool to transform society.

The L-G added: "In this interconnected era, strengthen brotherhood's bond. Champion compassion over conflict worldwide."

He said that art and culture wield profound insight, purpose, and craft, which is essential for nation-building.

"For India, art, spirituality, philosophy, and ethics are bridges linking generations," he added.

"This is modern history's toughest phase, and we are fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country, establishing new benchmarks in progress and welfare," the L-G said.

He highlighted that India's transformation over the past 12 years has been extraordinary.

He emphasised that the society must accelerate this transformation collectively.

The L-G said that in the coming decades, we must harness new energy and resolve to build technologies and systems reshaping domestic and global industries.

He also added: "On international platforms, India has reclaimed ancient glory and confidence. Indian engineers, scientists, industrialists, and innovators now steer global discourse; their technologies and talents earn worldwide acclaim. I see this as a renaissance, reviving India's glorious history."

"Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Festival" featured various activities, including cultural exhibition, traditional folk performances, Kisan Mela and free medical camp.

On the occasion, distinguished individuals were also felicitated for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Members of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sham Lal Sharma and Devyani Rana; Mahant Rohit Shastri, Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust President; Mukul Kanitkar, prominent citizens, and people in large numbers, attended the cultural festival.

Suresh Kumar Sharma, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Member; Ramesh Kumar, Jammu Divisional Commissioner; and senior government officials were also present.

--IANS

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