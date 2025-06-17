Culprits will not go scot-free, say Odisha ministers on Gopalpur gang-rape case

Bhubaneswar, June 17 (IANS) The incident of a college student’s gang-rape at Gopalpur sea beach has shocked Odisha, and the state government has said that strict action will be taken against the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

Expressing sorrow and shock over the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the portfolio of Women and Child Development department, stated that she has directed the Berhampur Superintendent of Police to take all necessary steps so that such heinous incidents don’t occur again in future.

“I am deeply saddened by the incident of gang rape of a young woman at Gopalpur beach. So far, 10 persons have been arrested. I have spoken to the SP regarding this incident and have ordered a thorough investigation and to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in future,” wrote Parida on X handle.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has assured that no accused in the Gopalpur gang-rape case will be spared, irrespective of their influence or status.

Speaking on the incident, he said the law will take its own course, and the government is committed to ensuring justice. “You can take it for granted that the culprits will not go scot-free - no matter how influential they are. The law will take its own course,” said Pujari. Referring to recent developments, he added, “In a recent incident, even an additional Tahsildar was assaulted. Most of the accused have been arrested - one from Puri, another from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. Even if they flee Odisha, they cannot escape the law.”

The minister further stated that the state government is putting in all efforts to curb crime and maintain law and order in the state.

On the beach gang rape incident, Odisha Commerce & Transport, Steel & Mines Minister and local MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Jena expressed deep anguish. "The gang rape incident in Gopalpur is extremely unfortunate and distressing. It happened in my own constituency, and such incidents should never occur. I immediately took the matter seriously, and the police administration acted promptly. The accused have already been arrested. We will ensure strict action is taken against them so that it serves as an example and a strong message is sent," said Jena.

The Odisha Police have arrested six people and detained four minors for allegedly gang-raping a college student after tying up her boyfriend at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district. The incident happened on late June 15 evening, said a police official on Tuesday. The incident came to the fore on Monday after an FIR was lodged at the Gopalpur Police Station on the basis of the victim's statement.

As per reports, the victim, who is an undergraduate studying at a local college, had gone to the beach along with her boyfriend on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, 10 youths belonging to the Hinjilcut area of the Ganjam district reached there at around 8 p.m. Finding the couple alone on the beach at an isolated spot, they started misbehaving with them. They also allegedly blackmailed the victim and her boyfriend after capturing some intimate photos of the couple. Later, some of the accused caught the boyfriend and tied him up while three of the accused persons forcefully took the victim to a nearby spot and sexually abused her.

--IANS

gyan/dpb