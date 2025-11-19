CSR support vital for enhancing education of children with special needs: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Nov 19 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Wednesday said that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding support is invaluable for children with special needs, emphasising that such initiatives play a crucial role in improving their access to education and day-to-day learning opportunities.

The Governor handed over a NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited) CSR-sponsored school bus to the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) and flagged it off from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The Governor, who personally took the initiative to facilitate the bus for Oju Mission School under NEEPCO’s CSR programme, appreciated the state-owned NEEPCO for its generous contribution.

He said that such support is invaluable for children who are otherwise able, and highlighted that this gesture will considerably enhance their access to education and daily learning opportunities.

Underscoring that Arunachal Pradesh does not have large industries of its own, the Governor shared that the state looks towards power corporations for meaningful CSR support.

He expressed hope that NEEPCO will continue to champion projects that benefit institutions working tirelessly for children with special needs.

The Governor expressed his delight that the Oju Mission School, an institution dedicated to nurturing and educating some of the most deserving children, whom he warmly described as the state’s ‘Shining Stars’ received the vehicle.

He added that NEEPCO’s assistance will further strengthen OWA’s commitment to serving children who need care, protection, and educational support.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her three-day visit to Nagaland last week that CSR investments in Nagaland have not only surged but are increasingly being aligned with local development priorities.

After the state government organised the 2022 CSR Conclave in Nagaland, which became a turning point, many companies, some of which had no manufacturing units or service centres in Nagaland, were persuaded to participate and consider Nagaland as a destination for meaningful CSR initiatives.

