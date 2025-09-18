Crucial meeting at South Calcutta Law College today to decide on Vice-Principal's resignation

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) A crucial working committee meeting of South Calcutta Law College (New Campus) at Kasba in West Bengal is scheduled on Thursday afternoon to decide on the resignation of the college's Vice-Principal, Noyna Chatterjee.

The South Calcutta Law College was in the national headlines earlier this year following the rape of a student within its campus allegedly by a former student and a contractual staff member of the college, who was aided by two of his confidants, then existing students of the educational facility.

The role of the vice-principal came under the scanner of the media as well as the investigating officials for allegedly ignoring the criminal antecedents of the prime accused, Monojit Mishra, not only while giving him a contractual appointment in the same college but also allowing him to use different rooms within the college campus, like the latter's parental property.

Several questions were raised about Chatterjee's interactions with the accused persons in the crime of rape on the day of the incident.

Amid the questions about her role as a college administrator continuing and snowballing, Chatterjee had submitted her resignation to the Kasba Law College working committee president and the Trinamool Congress legislator Ashok Kumar Deb earlier this week.

Confirming that she tendered her resignation, Chatterjee said that amid the "continuing baseless allegations", it was impossible for her to perform in that chair and hence she chose to quit.

However, Deb was unavailable for comments.

While Mishra (30) has been identified as the principal perpetrator in the crime of rape and murder, the two other accused, and then present students of the college, have been identified as the facilitators in that crime.

Mishra was quite influential and close to several heavyweight ruling party leaders in the state, as claimed by the other students of the college.

The two other accused in the case were also quite active members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students' wing of the Trinamool Congress in the state.

