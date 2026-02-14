CRPF committed to welfare of Pulwama terror attack martyrs families: DG CRPF

Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) G.P. Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said on Saturday that the force is committed to the welfare of the families of Pulwama terror attack martyrs.

On the 7th anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, the DG, CRPF, paid tribute to 40 personnel who lost their lives in 2019.

He reiterated the force’s commitment to the welfare of martyrs’ families. The DG said the CRPF and its welfare wing continue to stand by the families of the fallen personnel. “We lost 40 brave men in 2019. Today, we have gathered to pay our respects to them. Several welfare measures have been extended to the families, including housing, land allotments, and financial assistance," the DG CRPF said.

He said nineteen martyrs’ families have so far been provided with houses, while others have received land with the support of local administrations. Compassionate appointments are being provided to the children of martyrs as they come of age, and substantial financial support has been extended to all affected families.

“To streamline support and address daily concerns, CRPF has launched the Brave Family App, which connects martyrs’ families directly with the force’s welfare directorate. CRPF would continue to support not only the Pulwama martyrs’ families, but also those of personnel who lost their lives in subsequent operations. We are always with them and will continue to address their needs”, the DG asserted.

The 2019 Pulwama attack occurred on 14 February 2019, when a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the bravehearts, saying, “Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve, and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage."

Forty CRPF personnel and the perpetrator, Adil Ahmad Dar, who was a local youth, were killed in the attack. Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack dealt a severe blow to India-Pakistan relations, consequently resulting in the 2019 India-Pakistan military standoff. Subsequently, investigations identified 19 accused. By August 2021, the main accused, along with six others, had been killed, and seven had been arrested.

