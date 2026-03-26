Crores in assets found during Vigilance raids on Odisha engineer

Bhubaneswar, March 26 (IANS) Odisha Vigilance on Thursday unearthed assets worth crores, including Rs 18.90 lakh in cash, during simultaneous searches at multiple locations linked to an Assistant Engineer of the Water Resources Department following allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

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The accused Assistant Engineer, Panchu Behera, is currently posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), DAHA Irrigation Sub-Division, under the office of the Superintending Engineer (SE), Bhanjanagar Irrigation Division in Ganjam district. The searches were conducted at five locations in the district, including a triple-storeyed residence in Berhampur; his official quarters and office chamber in Bhanjanagar; a relative’s house in Berhampur; and his ancestral home at Polasara.

As many as five teams of Odisha Vigilance, led by three Deputy Superintendents of Police, seven Inspectors, and other supporting staff, carried out the operation on the strength of search warrants issued by the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

During the searches, officials found Behera and his family members in possession of one multi-storeyed building, five landed plots in different areas of Berhampur city, and cash worth Rs 18,90,800 (Rs 15.13 lakh from the residence in Berhampur and Rs 3,72,800 from the government quarters in Bhanjanagar).

They also recovered gold ornaments weighing 568 grams, including 178 grams of gold coins, and deposits in bank, postal, and insurance accounts to the tune of around Rs 90 lakh.

In addition, Behera was found to be in possession of an Ajax Argo 4300 concrete mixer machine purchased in 2024 for Rs 57 lakh, a Hyundai excavator purchased in 2025 for Rs 37 lakh, one four-wheeler, three two-wheelers, and household articles worth around Rs 8.57 lakh.

Vigilance sources said more assets are likely to be unearthed and that the overall valuation is expected to increase.

Notably, vigilance officials on Tuesday recovered around Rs 29 lakh in cash from the residence and office drawer of another state government official, Ambika Prasad Rath, an Auditor in the office of the Regional Director of Education (RDE), Bhubaneswar, during raids conducted after he was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe.

--IANS

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