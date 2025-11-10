Criminal with Rs 50,000 bounty killed in police encounter in UP’s Hapur

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) A notorious history-sheeter carrying a Rs 50,000 reward, identified as Haseen, was killed in a police encounter in Kapoorpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district.

The encounter took place when police intercepted him during a late Sunday night checking operation after receiving a specific intelligence input about criminal movement in the area.

According to police sources, the accused, who had more than 25 criminal cases registered against him, was allegedly planning an incident of cow slaughter (gokashi) when the police team tried to stop his vehicle. Instead of surrendering, Haseen opened indiscriminate fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained gunshot injuries and later succumbed to his wounds.

Police officials recovered a pistol and a vehicle (Swift Dzire) from the encounter site. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a detailed investigation has been initiated.

Superintendent of Police, Hapur, Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, while briefing, said: “At around 12.30 a.m. last night, we received a tip-off in the Thana Kapoorpur area about the movement of a group of suspects. Acting on this information, the Station House Officer of Kapoorpur Police Station, along with his team, proceeded towards the indicated location. During the check, they spotted a suspicious Swift Dzire car and tried to stop it. The car’s occupants fired at the police team, and the police retaliated in self-defence.”

He added, “In the exchange of fire, one of the assailants was severely injured. He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dhulana and later referred to Rama Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Haseen, a resident of Manotta village under Ashmoli Police Station in Sambhal district.”

Singh mentioned that there are about 25–26 criminal cases registered against him, including serious charges such as robbery, assault, and illegal arms possession. "He was a wanted criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty announced by the police. A pistol, live cartridges, and a car have been recovered from the spot. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

Police officials confirmed that Haseen was a notorious criminal active across western Uttar Pradesh and had been evading arrest for several months. The Hapur police, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), had been tracking his movements based on intelligence inputs.

The encounter marks another major success for the UP Police in their ongoing crackdown against hardened criminals in the region.

--IANS

rs/dpb