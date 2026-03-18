Crimes against women down 86.5 pc in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 18 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said crimes against women in the state have declined by 86.5 per cent since his government assumed office, asserting that ensuring the safety and security of women remains a top priority.

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In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said his government has taken sustained measures to curb crimes against women, though efforts will continue until such incidents are eliminated entirely.

“The safety and security of my mothers and sisters is of utmost priority. That is why since our government took charge, crimes against women have drastically gone down; but we won’t rest till we ensure that there’s a day when there are zero crimes against women,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the progress made under the current administration, Sarma stated that there has been an 86.5 per cent decline in crimes against women, attributing the reduction to stronger law enforcement and targeted interventions.

The Chief Minister said the state government has focussed on improving policing, enhancing surveillance mechanisms and ensuring stricter implementation of laws related to women’s safety.

Officials said the Assam Police has intensified its efforts in recent years to address crimes against women, including faster investigation of cases, increased patrolling and awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging reporting of offences.

The government has also rolled out several initiatives aimed at improving women’s safety and security, including strengthening women police stations, deploying dedicated personnel and leveraging technology for better monitoring.

Sarma reiterated that while the decline in crime figures is encouraging, the government remains committed to achieving complete safety for women across the state.

He emphasised that ensuring a secure environment for women is essential for overall social development and that the administration will continue to take stringent action against offenders.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the state government to project improved law and order and governance outcomes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

--IANS

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