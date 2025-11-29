Crackdown on illegal mining in Rajasthan's Bassi Ghata; 2 held

Jaipur, Nov 29 (IANS) The Jaipur Mines Department has carried out a major crackdown on illegal mining in the Bassi Ghata area, uncovering what officials described as a sprawling digital surveillance network that facilitated advance alerts to offenders.

During the operation, authorities seized four JCB excavators, three dumpers, and a motorcycle, and registered two FIRs. Officials said five WhatsApp groups with nearly 3,500 members were being used to monitor the movement of departmental teams and warn illegal miners ahead of raids.

Two individuals allegedly involved in tracking the Mines Department's teams were detained, and their mobile phones were confiscated for further investigation. Mines Director Mahavir Prasad Meena said the action was taken under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s directives for strict enforcement against illegal mining. He added that drone surveys were also underway in the Ganga Sarovar catchment area of Kolayat to detect violations.

The department said this is the first instance in which such a large-scale digital network has been unearthed in connection with mining operations in the state.

A statement noted that the surprise raid was carried out by a team led by Superintendent Mining Engineer N.S. Shaktawat, Vigilance Superintendent Mining Engineer Pratap Meena, and Mining Engineer Shyam Kapri. Complaints have been registered at the Kanota police station, and fines exceeding Rs 20 lakh have been imposed.

Officials from Jaipur, Amer, Dudu, and Bassi, along with 20 Border Home Guards and an RAC platoon, participated in the operation. The Mines Department has said that intensive action will continue to curb illegal mining across the state.

Illegal mining remains a persistent challenge across several mineral-rich regions of India, driven by high demand for sand, stone, and other natural resources.

Such activities often thrive in remote areas where monitoring is difficult, and operators adopt increasingly sophisticated methods -- from lookouts and digital communication channels to altered transport routes -- to evade enforcement agencies.

The resulting loss of revenue for state governments runs into hundreds of crores annually, while the unregulated extraction contributes to environmental degradation and erosion of public land.

Beyond economic damage, illegal mining poses severe ecological risks. Unchecked excavation destabilises riverbeds, depletes groundwater, destroys natural habitats, and increases the likelihood of floods and landslides.

In many areas, communities living near mining sites also face health hazards due to dust, noise pollution, and contaminated water sources. Experts argue that curbing illegal mining requires not only strong enforcement and technological monitoring but also long-term strategies that balance developmental needs with sustainable resource management.

