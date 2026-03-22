CR Paatil highlights sustainable water management at World Water Day Conclave  ​

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil on Sunday hosted the World Water Day Conclave 2026 here, joining discussions on innovation and collaboration for sustainable water management and judicious industrial use.​

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Themed “Industry for Water,” the conclave sought to position industry as a key driver of water-use efficiency, recycling, reuse, and innovation.​

The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, startups, MSMEs, and young innovators to co-create scalable, technology-driven solutions.​

The conclave, attended by 700 delegates, highlighted a paradigm shift in which industries are transitioning from water users to water stewards, adopting smarter, more sustainable practices. ​

Paatil said in a post on X that under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jal Mahotsav, organised from March 8 to March 22 this year, has evolved into a comprehensive national people's campaign.

“Efforts such as water conservation, public participation, and Jal Arpan from the Gram Panchayat level to the community level have given it the form of a powerful people's movement,” said Paatil on X.

He said the operational guidelines of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, released at the conclave, outline the direction for structural reforms in the rural drinking water sector.

Their central focus is on regular and assured water services, accountability, and long-term sustainability. Initiatives such as a service-based approach, water service assessment, digital mapping, and ‘Sujal Gram ID’ will prove to be important steps towards empowering Gram Panchayats and communities, he said.

The Jal Shakti Minister said the reform-linked MoUs concluded with nine states during Jal Mahotsav 2026 are a symbol of the fact that the spirit of cooperative federalism between the Centre and the states to strengthen water management is continuously gaining strength.

“Today's ‘Sujal Gram Samvad’ is strong proof of the fact that the Jal Jeevan Mission is now not just a scheme, but has been established as a national resolve driven by public participation — where every citizen, by becoming a participant and protector of water conservation, is actively contributing to building a water-secure future for the nation,” he said.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation of Jal Shakti Hackathon winners, recognising innovative and impactful solutions in the water sector.​

State governments participated, particularly in the Census-focused session, which featured the felicitation marking the completion and release of major national water census reports, underscoring the importance of data-driven water governance.​

The inaugural session also saw the release of the 7th Minor Irrigation Census; 2nd Census of Water Bodies; 1st Census of Springs; 1st Census of Major and Medium Irrigation Projects; National Water Data Policy and Technical and thematic publications, said a statement.​

--IANS

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