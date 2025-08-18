CPI(M) protests against 'land grab' by ex-Kerala DGP in Kochi

Kochi, Aug 18 (IANS) Tensions flared in Kochi’s Thammanam area on Monday after the CPI(M) workers staged a protest, accusing former Kerala Director General of Police Tomin J. Thachankary of large-scale land encroachment.

Thachankary retired as Kerala DGP in 2023. The agitation was organised under the leadership of the Thammanam local committee and drew participation from a good number of party workers.

According to the protesters, Thachankary has illegally occupied vast stretches of land near here.

Demonstrators alleged that portions adjacent to Ryan Studio were also encroached upon.

As the protesters advanced towards the disputed site, the police intervened to prevent them from proceeding further.

This led to heated altercations between the police force and the party cadres.

The protest was formally inaugurated by CPI(M) leader and former legislator C.M. Dinesh Mani, who delivered a sharp criticism of the former IPS officer.

In his address, Mani charged that "Thachankary’s rise to influential positions within the police service was not based on merit but through questionable methods".

“Every position and privilege he enjoyed was acquired by striking deals and flattering those in power. What he has done here is nothing but blatant land grabbing,” alleged Mani.

He further accused Thachankary of undermining civic regulations for his personal gain, and his bitter criticism of the once top police official was greeted with a big applause from the protestors.

“Thachankary has always been willing to bend and crawl before anyone for his own need,” said Mani.

The police, meanwhile, maintained tight security in the area to prevent escalation.

While no serious injuries were reported, the situation remained tense for a while.

Party workers declared that they would continue to agitate until the encroached land is recovered and legal action is initiated.

The protest marks yet another flashpoint in the long list of controversies surrounding Thachankary, who has faced criticism while in service.

In the past, he was always known for his closeness to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, when the latter was the state party secretary for around 15 years, but later, some differences of opinion are believed to have crept in between the two.

