CPI(M) grapples with rare dissent as Kerala polls near

Thiruvananthapuram, March 6 (IANS) The Kerala unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is facing an unusual phase of internal dissent ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, posing a challenge to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he seeks a historic third-consecutive term in office.

In what observers describe as a rare development for the otherwise tightly disciplined party, a series of exits and public disagreements have surfaced in recent weeks, denting the CPI(M)’s image of organisational unity.

Three former legislators have already walked out of the party fold. Former MLA Aiysha Potti joined the Indian National Congress, while former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran crossed over to the BJP.

Meanwhile, former legislator P.K. Sasi has openly aligned with dissident voices in Palakkad, adding to the leadership’s concerns.

Sasi inaugurated a massive convention at Palakkad on Thursday and is now planning to spread the movement to five CPI(M) stronghold Assembly constituencies.

The latest flashpoint has emerged in Alappuzha, a traditional CPI(M) stronghold, where two-time former minister G. Sudhakaran has expressed strong resentment against the party leadership, alleging that he was humiliated.

G. Sudhakaran had planned to address the media to announce his future course of action, but the press conference was called off after intensive intervention by senior leaders, including Politburo member M.A. Baby and state secretary M.V. Govindan.

Despite the damage-control efforts, G. Sudhakaran has remained firm on his stand.

The leadership’s immediate hope rests on Vijayan, who is scheduled to visit Alappuzha to inaugurate a bridge project, where he is expected to hold discussions with the veteran leader.

In a conciliatory gesture, the party has included G. Sudhakaran in the list of speakers for the event, though it remains uncertain whether the move will ease tensions.

Senior leader C.S. Sujatha also met G. Sudhakaran as part of efforts to pacify him.

Adding to the party’s worries, signs of discontent have also surfaced in Kannur, widely regarded as the CPI(M)’s strongest district in the country.

Payyannur MLA T.I. Madhusoodanan has come under sharp attack from local strongman V. Kunjikrishnan, who was recently expelled from the party after accusing the legislator of misappropriation in connection with a martyrs’ fund collection.

Local supporters have reportedly urged Kunjikrishnan to contest the upcoming polls independently.

Political observers say that if such a move materialises, the Congress may extend tacit support, potentially turning the contest into an unexpected challenge for the CPI(M) in one of its safest bastions

