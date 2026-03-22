CPI rejects 'DMK pressure' claim, says seat-sharing not an issue in TN alliance

Coimbatore, March 22 (IANS) Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R. Mutharasan on Sunday firmly dismissed allegations that his party had reduced its seat demands in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections under pressure from its ally, the DMK.

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Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, the former CPI state secretary asserted that the alliance remains intact and is guided by ideological unity rather than compulsion.

Refuting speculation of discord within the DMK-led alliance, Mutharasan made it clear that the CPI would not succumb to any external pressure in seat-sharing negotiations.

"The DMK is not the BJP to exert pressure, and the CPI is not the AIADMK to submit to it," he said, underlining the party's independent political stance.

He emphasised that the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu has sustained itself for more than a decade because it is built on shared ideological commitments rather than short-term electoral calculations. According to him, discussions around seat allocation have not caused friction within the alliance, as all partners remain focused on larger political objectives.

“Seat-sharing is not an issue for us. What matters is identifying the real threat,” Mutharasan said, indicating that the alliance’s priority lies in countering ideological adversaries rather than bargaining for constituencies.

He reiterated that the CPI is not concerned about whether it contests more or fewer seats, as long as the broader goal of safeguarding secular values is achieved.

The CPI leader also raised concerns about the growing influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), warning that its expansion poses a significant challenge not only to Tamil Nadu but to the country as a whole. He alleged that certain forces within the state are aiding this expansion, making it imperative for like-minded parties to remain united.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led Union government, Mutharasan accused it of favouring BJP-ruled states while neglecting Tamil Nadu. He argued that such discriminatory practices weaken the spirit of federalism and national unity.

Expressing optimism ahead of the elections, Mutharasan said the DMK-led alliance is well-positioned to perform strongly. He voiced confidence that alliance candidates would emerge victorious in all ten Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore, reflecting what he described as strong grassroots support for the coalition.

--IANS

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