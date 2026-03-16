CPI-ML to contest 10 seats in Bengal in alliance with Left Front

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) The Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML), which is a major Left force in Bihar, will contest from 10 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal in alliance with the CPI-M-led Left Front in the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in the state next month.

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The West Bengal state committee of the CPI-ML issued a press statement on Monday saying that its decision to contest in alliance with the Left Front was driven by the twin objectives of ending the “corrupt” Trinamool Congress regime in the state and preventing what it described as the "fascist" BJP-RSS combine from coming to power.

“Our decision is also aimed at the revival of Left forces in the state. After a series of discussions with the Left Front chairman in West Bengal, Biman Bose, and the leadership of the CPI(M), we have decided to contest from 10 Assembly constituencies this time. The names of the constituencies where we will field candidates will be announced later,” the statement said.

The CPI-ML had also contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, but without any alliance or seat-sharing arrangement with the Left Front.

At that time, the CPI-ML leadership had also criticised the CPI-M for categorising the Trinamool Congress and the BJP as equal adversaries.

The CPI-ML had then called upon the people of West Bengal to elect any political force other than the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to end its seat-sharing arrangement with the Left Front -- which had been in place since the 2016 Assembly elections -- and contest independently from all 294 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The Left Front on Monday announced its first list of candidates for 192 Assembly constituencies, while the remaining names will be declared later.

The CPI-M leadership is also continuing its seat-sharing arrangement with the All India Secular Front (AISF).

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases next month -- April 23 and April 29. The results will be announced on May 4.

--IANS

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