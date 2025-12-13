CPI (M) used tribals as vote bank, BJP works for all sections: Tripura CM

Agartala, Dec 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday alleged that during its long rule, the CPI (M) treated the janajati (tribal) communities merely as a vote bank, while asserting that the BJP is committed to inclusive development and public welfare.

Addressing a party programme at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said that the communists were so confident of their hold over tribal voters that they used to begin counting Assembly election results from 20 assembly seats reserved for the tribal in the 60-member house.

“But now they (CMI-M) are scared. We have learned from them. From the next Assembly election, whenever a BJP government is formed, we will also start counting from 20,” he said.

Saha, former BJP state President, said that his party enjoys the blessings and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s national President J.P. Nadda, and is working towards peace and development in the state.

He alleged that earlier politics was marked by fear, intimidation and violence, causing prolonged suffering among janajati communities.

During the Saturday’s programme, Saha formally welcomed 5,050 voters from 1,706 families who joined the BJP.

Referring to past political practices, he said that markets were often shut and threats issued whenever leaders attended meetings.

“Such politics will not continue. Wherever attacks are made, the BJP becomes stronger,” he said, adding that the party follows Prime Minister Modi’s vision of building a “New India” and is committed to creating a “New Tripura”.

“The BJP is not a party of goons. It is a party that works for the people,” the Chief Minister said.

Explaining the concept of ‘Thansa’ (a tribal word meaning unity), Saha said it symbolises unity among jati (non-tribals), janajati (tribals), Manipuri and minority communities, which the BJP seeks to strengthen to build a developed Tripura.

He said the BJP-led government is working with a clear focus on development and respects all those who have contributed to the state, including members of the royal family.

The Chief Minister added that while new political parties emerge frequently, it is the BJP-led double-engine government that is genuinely working for the welfare of janajatis.

Saha said those who joined the BJP on Saturday had taken the right decision at the right time and expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

The meeting was attended by BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Tourism Minister Sushant Chowdhury, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, BJP Vice President and TTAADC member Bimal Chakma, Vice President Subal Bhowmik, MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma, and other senior party leaders.

--IANS

sc/dan