CPI leader Nallakannu‘s body to be donated to medical college; will be accorded full state honours

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) The mortal remains of veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu will be donated to the Chennai Medical College Hospital on Thursday, in accordance with his long-expressed wish to support medical education.

The 101-year-old leader, who passed away in Chennai on Wednesday, will be accorded full State honours by the Tamil Nadu government before his body is handed over, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced.

Declaring that Tamil Nadu would bid farewell with the highest respect, CM Stalin said Nallakannu’s life of sacrifice and public service deserved to be honoured by the state.

The body has been kept for public homage at Balan House, the CPI’s office in Thyagaraya Nagar, and will remain there until 3 p.m., after which party cadres will take out a procession before donating the body to the medical college hospital.

Nallakannu had been undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after being admitted on February 1 due to age-related ailments. Hospital authorities said his condition worsened over the past two days as his body gradually stopped responding to medication. He succumbed to multiple organ failure at 1.55 p.m., despite intensive care.

Leaders across political parties paid rich tributes. Chief Minister Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the first to offer floral respects.

AIADMK leaders, including former Minister D. Jayakumar and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Congress State president K. Selvaperunthagai, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay, BJP leaders L. Murugan and Nainar Nagendran, VCK leader Thirumavalavan, and Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman also paid homage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a condolence message, said Nallakannu was admired across social and political lines and had lived not for himself but for others.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami described him as a man of rare integrity and moral strength.

Prominent film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan, also paid tributes, remembering him as a symbol of simplicity, ideological commitment and unwavering dedication to the people.

--IANS

aal/dpb