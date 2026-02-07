CPI accuses AIADMK of betraying rural workers over MGNREGA issue

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the AIADMK, accusing it of betraying agricultural labourers and rural workers by supporting what it described as the Union government's "systematic dilution" of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In a strongly worded statement, CPI State Secretary M. Veerapandian said the AIADMK’s proposed protest against the state government’s implementation of the rural employment scheme was “misleading and politically opportunistic”, and alleged that it indirectly backed the Centre’s efforts to weaken the rights-based programme.

Recalling the origins of the legislation, Veerapandian noted that MGNREGA was enacted in 2004 under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government with the support of Left parties. The law guarantees 100 days of wage employment annually to every rural household willing to undertake manual work.

He pointed out that the AIADMK had no representation in the Lok Sabha when the landmark law was passed.

He further alleged that between 2014 and 2020, when the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ruled at the Centre and the AIADMK governed Tamil Nadu, the State leadership remained silent even as allocations to the scheme were curtailed and funds meant for rural projects were diverted.

“The people of Tamil Nadu have not forgotten this silence,” he said.

Veerapandian claimed that in December 2025, the Union government announced plans to replace the legally guaranteed scheme with a new programme lacking statutory backing. According to him, such a move would effectively strip more than one crore agricultural labourers, small farmers and marginal households in Tamil Nadu of their right to assured employment.

Dismissing the AIADMK’s criticism of the state government as baseless, the CPI leader said the real challenge faced by Tamil Nadu was the Centre’s repeated cuts in budgetary support.

He cited the example of Nedungulam panchayat, the native village of the Leader of the Opposition, where an average of 68 days of employment had been provided under the scheme, to argue that the state was making genuine efforts despite financial constraints.

The CPI State Executive maintained that the AIADMK’s proposed protest on February 13 was aimed at backing policies that weaken rural workers’ rights.

The party expressed confidence that voters would see through what it called a “double standard” and deliver their verdict in the upcoming Assembly elections.

