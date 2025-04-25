Court grants four days custody of Mahesh Joshi to ED in money laundering case

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 24 (ANI): A Special Court in Jaipur on Friday granted four days days custody of former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi to Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jaipur Zonal Office has arrested Mahesh Joshi, Ex-Minister, Rajasthan on April 24 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The Special Court, Jaipur, has granted 4 days ED custody of the accused Mahesh Joshi," as per an ED release.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi on Thursday in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam case.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Joshi said that he has not committed any irregularity nor has he accepted money from anyone and the action against him is based on the statements of those against whom he has taken action. He also expressed hope that he would get justice.

"My wife is in a critical condition. A case has been filed against me. I have not committed any irregularity, I have not taken money from anyone. Action is being taken against me on the basis of statements of those against whom I have taken action. I have full faith in the law and I am sure that I will get justice," Joshi said.

"ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the ACB, Jaipur wherein it was stated that Padamchand Jain (Proprietor: M/s. Shree Shyam Tubewell Company), Mahesh Mittal (Proprietor M/s Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company), and others were involved in giving bribe to public servants in order to obtain illegal protection, obtaining tenders, getting bills sanctioned and covering up irregularities in respect of work executed by them in respect of various tenders received by them from Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED)," the release read.

The suspects were also involved in use of fake and fabricated work experience certificates purported to be issued by IRCON in order to get PHED contracts.

"ED investigation revealed that Mahesh Joshi in collusion with his close aide Sanjay Badaya received undue benefits from the above referred contractors i.e. Padamchand Jain and Mahesh Mittal as a quid pro quo for granting tenders pertaining to JJM works and to cover up various irregularities," the release read.

ED investigation further revealed that Mahesh Joshi was charging 2-3 per cent of tender amount from above-referred contractors as bribe money in order to facilitate favorable treatment and covering up various irregularities.

"ED has conducted searches at more than 70 premises in the case till date leading to discovery of various incriminating documents/material and evidences, including valuables," the release read. (ANI)

