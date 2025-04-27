"Country's forces ready to settle scores with enemies": UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya on Pahalgam attack

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that the country's forces are ready to settle scores with the enemies in response to the brutal terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the entire country is enraged by the terror attack and that the perpetrators were cowardly terrorists and enemies of humanity.

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, Keshav Maurya said, "The country's forces are ready to settle scores with the country's enemies. The whole country is sad and angry with what happened in Pahalgam, and the whole country wants revenge."

"Those who fired at unarmed tourists were cowardly terrorists, enemies of humanity, their intentions will be destroyed, they will not succeed," he added.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region.

This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

In response, National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams have been deployed at the site since April 23. These teams, led by senior officers from the anti-terror agency, have intensified their efforts to gather evidence. Eyewitnesses who saw the attack are being questioned in a bid to piece together the events.

The Indian Army has also launched several operations in a heightened state of alert to neutralise the terrorists involved. Following the attack, nationwide protests have erupted, demanding stricter action against Pakistan for its alleged role in sponsoring terrorism.

On April 23, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met and was briefed in detail about the attack. The committee strongly condemned the incident and expressed its condolences to the victims' families while also wishing for the swift recovery of those injured.

As part of the response, India has taken a significant step by withdrawing its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

These positions are now considered annulled, and five support staff members of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both missions. (ANI)

