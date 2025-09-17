Country fortunate to have leader like him: Mallika Nadda wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday

Bilaspur, Sep 17 (IANS) Warm wishes, and heartfelt tributes continue to pour in from across the nation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday. Among those who extended greetings on Wednesday was Dr Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat and wife of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Dr Mallika Nadda expressed deep admiration and respect for the Prime Minister and said the country is fortunate to have a leader like him.

Speaking with IANS, Dr Nadda said, “I wish the Prime Minister a very happy birthday. His entire life has been dedicated to the service of the nation. May God bless him with a long and healthy life, and may his energy never wane."

Recalling fond memories from the past, she shared how PM Modi's simplicity, discipline, and commitment left a lasting impression on everyone.

“When he was in charge of Himachal Pradesh, he connected with people in such a humble and genuine way. He often spent time with our family. His way of life and work ethics were, and still are, truly inspirational," she told IANS.

Praising PM Modi's visionary leadership, she said, “Today, Prime Minister Modi is not just a name — he’s the face of India on the global stage. His leadership has not only strengthened India internally but has also elevated the nation’s standing internationally.”

Born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar in Gujarat, Narendra Modi’s journey has been one of determination, self-discipline, and dedication. The son of Damodardas Modi, a tea seller, and Heeraben Modi, a homemaker, he grew up in modest circumstances with four brothers and one sister.

At just 17, he left home to explore India and seek spiritual insight. Deeply influenced by Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy, his early years were marked by service, reflection, and intense discipline. His association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh shaped his world view and set the foundation for his political journey.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1985 and rose through the ranks to become the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, a post he held until 2014. On May 26, 2014, he was sworn in as India’s Prime Minister and is now serving his third consecutive term.

