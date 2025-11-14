Counting of votes begins in Mizoram bypolls amid tight security

Aizawl, Nov 14 (IANS) The counting of votes for the Dampa Assembly bypoll, for which the election was held on November 11, began at 8 a.m. on Friday under tight security arrangements, officials said.

Mamit District Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said that postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes cast in EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), and there will be five rounds of counting in the Mamit district headquarters.

Votes will be counted in only one counting hall where nine counting tables, including one for postal ballots, have been placed. Each counting table will be supervised and monitored by a counting supervisor and two counting assistants.

Central observers appointed by the Election Commission will monitor the counting process.

By-election for the Dampa Assembly seat was held peacefully on November 11 with 83.07 per cent of the 20,790, including 10,185 women, eligible voters exercising their franchise in the bypoll. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

Five candidates of the ruling and opposition parties had contested the important bypoll.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the MNF has nominated its Vice-President and former Health Minister R. Lalthangliana. The Congress has fielded its state Vice President and former Transport Minister John Rotluangliana, while the BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga.

Former Chief Minister Brigadier T. Sailo’s party, the People’s Conference, has fielded its Vice President K. Zahmingthanga.

The Assembly segment, which shares an unfenced border with Bangladesh and an inter-state border with Tripura, has a sizable minority population, including members of the Chakma and Reang tribal communities.

The Dampa Assembly bypoll is considered an acid test for the ruling ZPM led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, as the outcome is likely to influence the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections on December 3 and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls later this year.

A victory in the bypoll would boost the ZPM’s morale amid increasing criticism from opposition parties, particularly the main opposition MNF. For the MNF, the bypoll holds crucial significance, as a defeat would reduce its strength to nine in the 40-member Assembly and threaten its claim to the post of Leader of Opposition. A party requires at least 10 MLAs for the LoP post, and the MNF currently has nine legislators following the death of Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

With two MLAs in the House, the BJP, which is striving to expand its base in the Christian-majority border state, is contesting the mixed-populated seat to strengthen its foothold.

