Counter intelligence wing of J&K CID saves two teenagers from terror trap

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir wing (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir CID said on Tuesday that it has saved two teenagers from falling into the trap of terrorism through online radicalisation.

A statement by the intelligence wing said on Tuesday, "CIK has foiled an online radicalisation plot and has prevented two teenage boys from falling into the terror trap."

CIK has once again demonstrated its exceptional professional competence, cyber intelligence skills, and social outreach capabilities by dismantling a digital radicalisation network operating through multiple social media platforms.

"The timely operation not only neutralised the propaganda machinery of a terrorist outfit but also safeguarded two impressionable young boys from being recruited into terrorism," the statement read.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs and sustained cyber surveillance, CIK identified two radical social media handles - 'faithful_warrior57' and 'Gurkboru.08' engaged in glorifying terrorism and circulating extremist narratives.

These accounts were actively sharing propaganda material, including audio clips and digital content of known terrorists, designed to sow discord, promote secessionist sentiment, and attract vulnerable youth toward violent extremism.

After detailed technical analysis, the operators of these accounts were identified as: Hashim Mashood Lone, son of Mashood Ahmad Lone, resident of Khawjabagh, Maloora, aged about 17 years and Mohammad Hazik Ahanger, son of Farooq Ahmad Ahanger, resident of Railway Colony, Nowgam, aged about 15 years.

Both individuals were traced, apprehended for questioning and found to be juveniles. Digital forensic examination of Hashim's mobile device established him as the user of 'Gurkboru.08', and evidence revealed he was disseminating terror content under the direct guidance of an online handler.

"Investigations further disclosed that he had been using encrypted communication tools and VPNs to sustain covert interaction with cross-border handlers. Subsequent inquiry traced the online handler operating under the alias 'Saqib' (real name Ahmad Salar), a Pakistan-based propagandist linked to The Resistance Front (TRF). Salar was orchestrating a sophisticated online indoctrination effort, exploiting social media to manipulate vulnerable youth through ideological grooming, false promises and glorification of terrorist activities," it said.

The second juvenile, 'Hazik', operating the handle 'faithful_warrior57', was similarly influenced by the same handler.

Digital traces revealed instructions, emotional manipulation, and ideological conditioning intended to draw both minors deeper into extremist networks.

"Through meticulous coordination, superior cyber analytics, and swift operational execution, CIK successfully disrupted the network, effectively preventing the recruitment of two juveniles and thwarting an emerging radicalisation threat that could have endangered community safety," the statement read.

Recognising the social dimension of this threat, CIK held joint counselling sessions involving the families of juveniles, community elders, and local religious scholars.

"These sessions aimed to help the youth and their guardians understand the grave repercussions of radicalisation and the importance of responsible digital engagement. The initiative underscored CIK's compassionate approach, combining operational excellence with social responsibility and strengthened community cooperation against extremist exploitation," the statement added.

--IANS