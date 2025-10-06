Cough syrup tragedy: MP CM removes drug controller, suspends three officials

Bhopal, Oct 6 (IANS) In the wake of a serious health crisis linked to the consumption of Coldrif syrup in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has taken swift and decisive action.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his residence in Bhopal on Monday, Dr Yadav reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to public health, stating that no negligence would be tolerated when human lives are at stake.

As part of the immediate response, three officials—Chhindwara Drug Inspector Gaurav Sharma, Jabalpur Drug Inspector Sharad Kumar Jain, and Deputy Director of the Food and Drug Administration Shobhit Costa—were suspended.

Drug Controller Dinesh Maurya was also transferred, signalling the administration’s intent to hold individuals accountable, a government statement released after the meeting said.

The Chief Minister ordered a complete ban on the sale of Coldrif syrup and instructed authorities to seize all existing stocks from medical stores. A door-to-door campaign will be launched in Chhindwara and the surrounding districts to recover the syrup from households. ASHA and Usha workers, along with government staff, will be mobilised to assist in this effort.

The campaign will also include a thorough review of other medications being sold in the region, ensuring proper labelling and adherence to safety protocols. Doctors if found prescribing combination drugs to children under four years of age will face legal action.

To prevent future incidents, Dr Yadav called for collaboration with medical bodies such as the Indian Association of Paediatrics and the Chemist Association. He emphasised the need for widespread awareness and precautionary measures.

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu government—home to the syrup’s manufacturer—has been notified to initiate appropriate action. A team of doctors from the state, along with experts from the National Centre for Disease Control and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, was dispatched to Chhindwara.

Samples from eight patients and various medicines were sent to Pune for testing. Affected individuals were identified through surveys and referred to the Government Medical College, Nagpur, for further treatment. Local bans and inspections of hospitals and chemists were swiftly enforced, the statement said.

The Drug Controller General of India, along with officials in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, was informed.

After Tamil Nadu’s Drug Controller declared Coldrif samples invalid, the syrup was banned across Madhya Pradesh. A doctor linked to widespread prescriptions was suspended, and an FIR was filed against the manufacturer.

