Cop killed as truck rams into police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 25 (IANS) A head constable was killed and three other cops were injured when a truck rammed into a police patrol vehicle near Shamshabad in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the police personnel belonging to Shamshabad Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate were conducting a vehicle check on the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway.

Head constable Vijay Kumar died on the spot, while three constables were injured. The injured were admitted to a hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

According to police, the truck driver's rash and negligent driving caused the accident. Police have arrested the truck driver.

Shamshabad Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

On Saturday, Cyberabad Police conducted a meeting on strengthening traffic regulation, enforcement strategies, and accident prevention across the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Gajarao Bhupal and other traffic officials attended the meeting.

The Joint Commissioner of Police emphasised the need for monthly review meetings with both traffic divisions to ensure consistent evaluation and improvements for the smooth traffic flow.

The meeting conducted a detailed analysis of accident data from January to April. Accident-prone areas, including the Outer Ring Road (ORR), were marked as black spots based on frequent accidents. The officials were instructed to install proper signage and safety measures at these black spots to reduce fatalities.

The meeting noted a rise in pedestrian-related accidents and discussed measures to address the same. Plans were made to improve pedestrian crossings and install barricades where necessary.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a car ran amok in upscale Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The speeding car hit the divider on Road Number 45. The youth driving the vehicle had a narrow escape as the airbag opened. He fled the scene, leaving behind the vehicle.

Police suspect that the person driving the car was drunk.

Jubilee Hills Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

--IANS

ms/svn