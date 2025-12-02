Cooking gas at Rs 300; Assam to roll out big LPG relief

Guwahati, Dec 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a major relief measure for households dependent on LPG, declaring that cooking gas at Rs 300 per cylinder will soon become a reality for lakhs of families in the state.

The initiative, aimed at easing the financial burden on lower-income households, will provide a Rs 250 subsidy on LPG cylinders to beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

In a post on X, Sarma said the State government would extend the additional support to ensure affordable access to clean cooking fuel. “Cooking gas at Rs 300, not just a dream but soon a reality for lakhs of families in Assam. Orunodoi families and PM Ujjwala beneficiaries in Assam will soon receive Rs 250 subsidy on their LPG cylinders from the State Govt, making lives easier for my family members,” he wrote, signalling a substantial expansion of the state’s welfare outreach.

Official sources said the subsidy will be routed directly to beneficiaries, supplementing the Union government’s existing support under PMUY. The move is expected to benefit a large segment of economically vulnerable families, particularly women, who form the core of both Orunodoi and PMUY beneficiary lists.

The Orunodoi scheme, one of Assam’s flagship welfare programmes, currently provides monthly financial assistance to eligible households to support essential expenses. By integrating LPG subsidy assistance into the scheme, the State government hopes to further address rising household costs, especially as fuel prices remain a concern for low-income sections.

Political observers view the decision as part of the government’s broader thrust on welfare-driven governance ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

The announcement is likely to find resonance among rural and urban poor, who continue to depend on subsidised cylinders for daily cooking needs.

While the government has not yet specified the rollout date, officials indicated that modalities are being finalised for smooth implementation.

LPG distributors are expected to be briefed on the subsidy mechanism, and the social welfare and food and civil supplies departments will coordinate beneficiary identification and disbursal.

With this initiative, Assam joins the list of states expanding LPG subsidies at the local level to cushion households from price fluctuations, reinforcing the administration’s emphasis on inclusive growth and targeted welfare delivery.

