Conviction rate should be increased through effective implementation of new criminal laws: CM Fadnavis

Sangli (Maharashtra), May 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, on Friday asked the police administration to effectively implement the new criminal laws and increase the conviction rate in Maharashtra saying that the police force should do its utmost to maintain law and order.

He was speaking at the crime review meeting of the police force. CM Fadnavis said that the reasons behind acquittals should be studied and the errors should be eliminated.

“A review should be made of the police stations where the rate of acquittal of the accused is high. These errors should be eliminated. For this, a meeting of government lawyers should be held. Regular and effective implementation of e-summons should be done. This saves time and money. More importantly, the conviction rate should be increased by taking all measures in the districts,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the goods seized in property crimes should be returned and that while conducting preventive action against drugs and closed chemical companies in the industrial sector should be surveyed and inspected. He gave instructions to inform all the relevant police stations in the districts for this.

"Crimes related to the disappearance of women should be followed up until the case is resolved. Police station-wise tracking of the crimes registered in this regard and how many women have returned should be done. A special campaign should be launched in this regard. A separate system should be set up for cases under the Motor Vehicle Act,” instructed the chief minister.

“The rate of chargesheet filing should be increased. The rate of criminal conviction should be increased. The speed of filing of chargesheets should be increased while implementing the new criminal laws. Cases should be tried even in the absence of the accused. Zero FIRs should be converted into regular FIRs,” he said.

CM Fadnavis also instructed all the agencies in the districts to be alert in view of the upcoming monsoon season as 117 per cent rainfall is expected this year.

“Therefore, keeping in mind the threat of the 2019 floods in Sangli and Kolhapur, necessary measures should be taken accordingly. Adequate awareness should be created among the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that to create an ideal police administration in the state, the number of police officers will be kept in line with the population.

Therefore, 40,000 new police officers have been recruited through the Home Department. He asserted that he will continue to give priority to police recruitment in the state.

He was speaking at the inauguration of three buildings constructed by the Sangli District Police Force and the groundbreaking ceremony of a residential building.

Fadnavis said that the Police Housing Corporation has provided funds for police offices and police residences in the state. Currently, 94,000 residences have been made available. Forensic vans are being made available in every district saying that Maharashtra Police is at the top in the country in solving cyber crimes.

He however, warned that if the police are found involved in drug trafficking or business, the police concerned will be directly dismissed instead of suspended as there is zero tolerance for drugs.

