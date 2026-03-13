Controversy over Ganesh Kumar’s personal life stirs unease within NSS ranks ahead of polls

Thiruvananthapuram Mar 13 (IANS) With the Assembly elections drawing closer in Kerala, a section within the influential Nair Service Society (NSS) is said to be increasingly uneasy over the controversy surrounding the personal life of State Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar, who is also a director board member of the powerful community organisation.

Read More

Ganesh Kumar, a prominent political figure from the Nair community and a minister in the State Cabinet, has found himself at the centre of controversy, which was made public by his own wife, early this week.

Congress led Opposition is raking this issue in a big manner and is demanding his resignation.

Ganesh Kumar’s wife herself declared in public that she has forgiven him, but the larger moral question has now been directed towards the NSS.

The issue has triggered quiet discussions within sections of the NSS, which has historically projected itself as a conservative social organisation upholding traditional values within the Nair community .

Ganesh Kumar presently holds a position in the NSS organisation’s director board.

NSS was founded by legendary leader Mannathu Padmanabhan popularly known as Mannam in 1914.

He was one of the most influential social reformers in Kerala’s modern history .

His life’s work was rooted in the conviction that social progress could be achieved only through education, organisation and moral reform.

Hence with such a background, when a senior political figure associated with the organisation faces such personal controversies, it naturally creates concern among sections of the membership.

The development comes at a time when the NSS remains a significant social force in Kerala’s political landscape, with major political parties closely watching the mood within the community ahead of the Assembly polls.

Political observers note that while the organisation has not officially commented on the issue, murmurs within sections of its rank and file suggest unease about the optics of the controversy.

Ganesh Kumar, an experienced politician and former actor who has represented the Pathanapuram Assembly constituency multiple times, continues to remain an influential figure in state politics.

However, with the election season approaching, the controversy surrounding his personal life could add an unexpected dimension to the political discourse within segments of the community aligned with the NSS.

--IANS

sg/mr