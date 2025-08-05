Continue controlled feeding of pigeons until alternate arrangements are made: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Amid row over demolition of 'kabutar khanas' (pigeon houses) in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to continue controlled feeding for pigeons until alternative arrangements are made.

CM Fadnavis chaired a meeting with senior ministers, BMC Commissioner and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department to review the situation.

"Saving the lives of pigeons, protecting the environment, and ensuring the health of citizens are all important matters. Abruptly shutting down Kabutar Khanas (pigeon houses) is not appropriate; while implementing decisions related to the pigeon house issue, alternate measures should be taken," he said.

"Due to restrictions on the feed supply for pigeons in the kabootar khana (pigeon house area), they should not face starvation, and until alternative arrangements are made, the municipal corporation should continue controlled feed supply for the pigeons," said the chief minister.

CM Fadnavis directed that to ensure the healthy maintenance of pigeons and to prevent adverse effects on public health, a schedule should be prepared specifying when food supply should be provided and when it should not.

"A large number of pigeons in various parts of the city causes respiratory problems, pollution due to droppings, and public hygiene issues. It is necessary to study the adverse effects related to this. A study report should be prepared with the help of relevant experts," he said, adding that discussions were held with former Union Minister Menaka Gandhi regarding this matter.

CM Fadnavis said that a hearing on a writ petition regarding the pigeon house issue is currently underway in the Bombay High Court.

The state government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation should present their stances on this matter.

If needed, the state government will also present its stance in the Supreme Court. He suggested that the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation can establish a bird sanctuary and maintain it.

Earlier, BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, in a letter to the BMC Commissioner, appealed to consider public sentiment and the emotional and cultural value attached to the practice of feeding pigeons.

Minister Lodha urged the administration to take into account the views and concerns of monks (sadhus), animal lovers, and ordinary citizens before taking further action. He stressed the need to find a "golden mean", a balanced solution that safeguards both public health and animal welfare.

Minister Lodha acknowledged the health concerns raised by the High Court, particularly regarding respiratory illnesses linked to pigeon droppings.

However, he pointed out that the sudden restrictions have resulted in unintended consequences with numerous pigeons reportedly dying of starvation on city roads, creating a fresh public health concern and drawing criticism from animal welfare organisations.

--IANS

sj/svn