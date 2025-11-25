Constitution Day: BJP to hold events across Karnataka from Nov 26 to Dec 6

Mysuru: The BJP has announced that it will organise programmes across Karnataka from November 26 to December 6 to mark Constitution Day and commemorate Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Speaking at a press conference here, Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said that the programmes will be held as per the instructions of the party president.

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated the observance of Constitution Day to honour the Constitution and to pay respect to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, he stated.

He slammed the Congress for imposing Emergency during Indira Gandhi's tenure and now holding 'Save the Constitution' protests.

Claiming that the grand old party defeated Dr Ambedkar in his first election, Narayanswamy said, "At that time, deeply hurt, Ambedkar had said that the Congress was like a burning house with no future and no future for anyone who entered it."

Asserting that Ambedkar's words are "coming true", the BJP leader said, "Congress has become a sinking ship. Even the INDIA bloc does not want Congress leadership. The party has lost the stature of a national party."

He pointed out that the BJP has developed Ambedkar's five sacred sites into national memorials.

Narayanswamy claimed that the BJP, not the Congress, started observing the Constitution Day and honouring Ambedkar's legacy.

For many years, even the Congress office did not display Ambedkar's photograph, but now it has started doing so, only to "protect" its Dalit vote bank.

He criticised the grand old party, saying Bharat Ratna was conferred on J.L. Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, but "failed" to give due respect to others.

"Had Congress remained in power, they would have given the Bharat Ratna to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi as well," he chided.

--IANS