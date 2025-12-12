Conspiracy underway to remove Nitish Kumar: Mukesh Sahani

Patna, Dec 12 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani on Friday claimed that a conspiracy is underway to remove Nitish Kumar from the Chief Minister’s post.

While interacting with the media persons at Patna Airport, Sahani said, “Just wait. Even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar doesn’t know how long he will remain Chief Minister. There is a conspiracy underway to remove him from the post.”

He added, “Everything will be revealed in time. Everyone knows which MLA is in contact with whom. Wait for the right moment, and the truth will come out.”

The VIP chief, who had largely disappeared from Bihar’s political scene after his party’s poor performance in the Assembly elections, made a rare appearance before the media on Friday.

Mukesh Sahani, returning to Patna from Mumbai, made a series of sharp political statements.

Responding to Shivanand Tiwari’s advice to Tejashwi Yadav, Sahani remarked, “What will we achieve by staying in Bihar right now? We have given the government three months. It must fulfil its promises within this period. After that, we will go among the people in an organised manner and oppose the government.”

Sahani alleged that the government formed in Bihar was a “government of theft,” claiming that it came to power through money and other inducements, including cash payments of Rs 10,000.

He said his party had attempted to awaken public consciousness through the Voter Rights March.

He also accused the Election Commission of failing to act impartially.

Mukesh Sahani’s remarks come at a time when JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar has claimed that 16 RJD MLAs are in touch with the JDU and could join the party any time.

Responding to Neeraj Kumar’s assertion, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “A game of cat and mouse is currently underway within the NDA. This alliance won 202 out of 243 seats in Bihar, yet they are claiming that 16 MLAs are in contact with the JDU. This clearly shows that the JDU is under pressure, which is why its leaders are making such statements, even though the new government was formed less than a month ago.”

