Conspiracy underway in country against majority community: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday alleged that a conspiracy is underway in the country against the majority community.

Addressing a massive gathering at the ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally, organised to condemn the alleged propaganda against the temple town of Dharmasthala and to demand that the mass grave case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Joshi said, “There is a conspiracy going on in the country against the majority community—starting from the Waqf row, the Shah Bano case, triple talaq, and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The Dharmasthala case is a continuation of this conspiracy.”

Citing recent incidents, he said, “In the Pahalgam terror attack, terrorists killed tourists after asking their religion. Afterwards, the BJP-led government carried out Operation Sindoor. But the Congress raised questions that should have been raised by Pakistan. They stalled Parliament for months, insisting that Operation Sindoor must be discussed first. They even asked what the guarantee was that the Pahalgam terrorists came from Pakistan. Earlier, during the Mumbai attacks, too, they tried to shield Pakistan.”

“Our people’s memory is short. The Congress had claimed that the Mumbai terror attack was staged by Hindu terrorists. They tried to malign Hindu society while saving Pakistan. After the Batla House encounter, Sonia Gandhi wept for a terrorist but ignored Mohan Chand Sharma, our brave officer who was martyred in the attack,” Joshi charged.

He continued, “When the Narendra Modi government carried out surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor, the Congress questioned us. After Indian forces bombed terrorist camps in Operation Sindoor, we received intelligence that Pakistan was preparing to retaliate. Even then, while our forces destroyed airbases by the time of namaz, the Congress continued to question us.”

“I want to convey this to the Congress and Sonia Gandhi—I am not referring to the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, as he is incapable of understanding—your drama has been exposed. Across the country, there is a Hindu wave and crores of people have embraced Hindutva ideology,” he emphasised.

“We will not send dossiers to Pakistan. We will not shake hands with terrorists like Yasin Malik. We will destroy terrorists. We will strike out the eyes that dare to harm our country. There is an ultra-leftist government in Karnataka under CM Siddaramaiah, but the Centre will continue to act in the interest of the nation,” Joshi asserted.

Turning his criticism towards the Dy CM and State Congress President, Joshi asked, “D.K. Shivakumar says that Chamundi Hills does not belong to Hindus. Then who does it belong to? Are you planning to take over the temple? Shivakumar had earlier attempted to rename Kapali Hills as Yesu Hills by erecting a statue of Jesus Christ. What is happening in this state?”

The Union Minister also questioned the government over the Dussehra inaugural invitation. “Why is only Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq invited to inaugurate Dussehra, while translator Deepa Bhasti is excluded? Deepa Bhasti is excluded because she is Hindu. Banu Mushtaq has stated that Kannada is equated with a goddess and questioned how she could respect it. Does she not feel ashamed to make such a statement after breathing the air of this land and drinking the waters of the Cauvery? If she respects Chamundeshwari and the sentiments of the people, we welcome her,” Joshi said.

“Gone are the days of late PM Rajiv Gandhi and the Shah Bano case. People should remember that the Congress once attempted to bring the Communal Violence Bill, which stated that in any case of violence, Hindus would be held responsible. The Bill was drafted by a seven-member committee, four of whom belonged to minority communities. When the Bill was stalled, the Congress promised to implement it if they returned to power in 2014. After 2014, the Congress has never come back to power—and will never be able to in the future,” the Union Minister remarked.

“The only solution to this conspiracy against Hindus is awareness. We must unite, irrespective of caste, language, or creed, to teach a lesson to these divisive forces. The people must defeat this conspiracy,” Joshi appealed.

--IANS

