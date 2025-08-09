Consequential train accidents reduced from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25: Govt

New Delhi: Consequential train accidents have reduced from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25, due to various safety measures taken over the years, the government has informed.

There has been a steep decline in the number of accidents in the past 11 years.

"It may be noted that the consequential train accidents during the period 2004-14 was 1711 (average 171 per annum), which has declined to 31 in 2024-25 and further to 3 in 2025-26 (up to June)," Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament.

Another important index showing improved safety in train operations is Accidents Per Million Train Kilometer (APMTKM) which has reduced from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.03 in 2024-25, indicating an improvement of approx. 73 per cent during the said period, he noted.

"Electrical/Electronic Interlocking Systems with centralised operation of points and signals have been provided at 6,635 stations up to 30.06.2025 to reduce accident due to human failure. Interlocking of Level Crossing (LC) Gates has been provided at 11,096 level crossing gates up to 30.06.2025 for enhancing safety at LC gates," he said.

Complete Track Circuiting of stations to enhance safety by verification of track occupancy by electrical means has been provided at 6,640 stations up to June 30, 2025.

Kavach is a highly technology intensive system, which requires safety certification of highest order. Kavach was adopted as a National ATP system in July 2020. Kavach is provided progressively in phased manner.

"Kavach has already been deployed on 1,548 RKm on South Central Railway and North Central Railway. Presently, the work is in progress on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors (approximately 3,000 RKm). Kavach has been successfully commissioned over Kota–Mathura section (Delhi–Mumbai route) covering 324 Route Kilometers on 30.07.2025," the minister informed.

All locomotives are equipped with Vigilance Control Devices (VCD) to improve alertness of Loco Pilots, he added.

