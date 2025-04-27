"Connected 110 villages to IGL pipeline": Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the government is actively working to develop rural areas in the city, with Rs 1,200 crore set aside for this purpose. She also said that the government has connected 110 villages to the IGL pipeline.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Rekha Gupta said, "The government is continuously working for the rural areas of Delhi. We have also kept Rs 1,200 crore in our fund, especially for developing the rural areas of Delhi. Work is being done for the development here... We have connected 110 villages to the IGL pipeline..."

Gupta also performed 'Gau Seva' at Gramin Gaushala in Bawana.



Earlier today, the Delhi Chief Minister listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio program.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and spoke about the "deep agony in his heart" while reassuring the families of the victims that "conspirators and perpetrators of the attack will face the harshest response. "Nyaye milke rahega", the PM said.

Referring to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam as a sign of the desperation of the patrons of terrorism, calling it an act that highlights their cowardice.

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi called the terror attack an attempt by those behind terrorism to disrupt the peace in Kashmir.

"Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack," PM Modi said.

"As peace was returning to Kashmir, the enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, which is why such a conspiracy was hatched," said the Prime Minister.

He emphasised that the unity of the nation is its biggest strength in the ongoing war against terrorism and urged the country to strengthen its resolve to face this challenge. (ANI)

